Cavs express “pain” at death of scouting director’s sister

The Cavaliers expressed sympathy and offered help following the shooting of Ericka Weems, the sister of the scouting director and lifelong LeBron James friend Brandon Weems.

Akron police found Weems dead from a gunshot wound to the head Monday. No suspects have been identified.

James posted a plea on Twitter asking to locate the shooter.

“My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar wrote. ”My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!”

James and Brandon Weems grew up together in Akron and were teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Weems has been with the Cavs since 2015 and he was named scouting director in 2017.

On Wednesday night, the team released a statement offering support to Weems.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka,” general manager Koby Altman said. “Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr., who is also from the Akron area, also called for justice on social media.

Nance wrote: “Akron we need your help to find justice for Ericka and the Weems family!!”