Tigers hire Coolbaugh, Lombard, Hale to coaching staff

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The Detroit Tigers hired Scott Coolbaugh as hitting coach, George Lombard as bench coach and Chip Hale as third base coach.

The Tigers announced the additions to new manager AJ Hinch's staff Saturday.

Coolbaugh was the assistant hitting coach for the Chicago White Sox. He's also been a hitting coach for the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers.

Lombard spent the past five seasons as first base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hale comes to the Tigers after three seasons with Washington. He was a bench coach there during the team's World Series run in 2019. He previously managed the Arizona Diamondbacks.

