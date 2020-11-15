The Latest: Masters mixes it up with pin locations

Dustin Johnson looks over his shot on the 18th green next to the Masters yellow flag during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP

The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):

___

10 a.m.

The Masters is mixing things up with the hole locations in the final round.

Among the interesting pin locations is No. 16, a 170-yard par 3 known as Redbud, where golfers hit their tee shots over a pond to a ridged green protected on three sides by bunkers.

The hole this year is tucked to the back and right. For many years, the final-round pin placement for the 16th has been at the bottom of a ridge tucked beside a bunker and the water.

Sunday's location is where Jack Nicklaus made his famous 40-foot birdie putt in 1975 to help him win his fifth green jacket.

___

8:30 a.m.

The final round of the Masters began with another weather delay, this one only 10 minutes because of fog.

When it lifted, it was clear what Sunday had in store: Dustin Johnson with a four-shot lead in a bid to win the green jacket and end a decade of questions about his ability to close out majors from in front.

Johnson is the 16th player to lead by four shots or more going into the final round at Augusta National. Only four players failed to win from that position — Ken Venturi in 1956, Ed Sneed in 1979, Greg Norman in 1996 and Rory McIlroy in 2011.

Johnson already has tied the 54-hole record at 16-under 200. With soft conditions in the autumn, there has been record low scoring. The tournament record is 18-under 270 by Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.