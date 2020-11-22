Belleville News-Democrat Logo
How Ranked Teams Fared

The Associated Press

1. Muskego (10-0) beat Menomonee Falls 31-7.

2. Menomonee Falls (8-1) lost to Muskego 31-7.

3. Franklin (5-1) did not play.

4. Whitefish Bay (7-0) beat Waukesha Catholic Memorial 19-7.

5. Mukwonago (8-2) beat Brookfield Central 28-7.

(tie) Kaukauna (6-1) did not play.

7. Union Grove (4-1) lost to Wilmot 21-20.

8. Baraboo (7-2) lost to Onalaska 50-26.

9. Waukesha West (6-2) beat Brookfield East 14-10.

10. West De Pere (4-2) lost to Luxemburg-Casco 21-20.

1. Appleton Xavier (8-1) beat Sheboygan Falls, forfeit.

2. Lakeside Lutheran (6-1) lost to Lake Mills 21-19.

3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6-3) lost to Whitefish Bay 19-7.

4. Lake Country Lutheran (8-2) beat Brookfield Academy 59-20.

5. Amherst (9-1) beat Brillion 48-14.

6. Lake Mills (7-2) beat Lakeside Lutheran 21-19.

7. Wrightstown (6-2) lost to Freedom 21-0.

8. Greendale Martin Luther (6-2) did not play.

9. Freedom (7-2) beat Wrightstown 21-0.

10. Grafton (5-2) did not play.

1. Edgar (9-0) beat Iola-Scandinavia 56-8.

2. Oshkosh Lourdes (9-0) beat Reedsville, forfeit.

3. Eau Claire Regis (5-0) did not play.

4. Mineral Point (6-1) lost to Cambridge, forfeit.

5. Iola-Scandinavia (8-1) lost to Edgar 56-8.

6. Cumberland (9-0) beat Stanley-Boyd 46-17.

7. Racine Lutheran (7-1) beat Kenosha St. Joseph 54-13.

8. Colby (5-1) did not play.

9. Brillion (7-1) lost to Amherst 48-14.

10. Reedsville (8-2) lost to Oshkosh Lourdes, forfeit.

(tie) Spring Valley (9-0) beat Grantsburg, forfeit.

