How Ranked Teams Fared
1. Muskego (10-0) beat Menomonee Falls 31-7.
2. Menomonee Falls (8-1) lost to Muskego 31-7.
3. Franklin (5-1) did not play.
4. Whitefish Bay (7-0) beat Waukesha Catholic Memorial 19-7.
5. Mukwonago (8-2) beat Brookfield Central 28-7.
(tie) Kaukauna (6-1) did not play.
7. Union Grove (4-1) lost to Wilmot 21-20.
8. Baraboo (7-2) lost to Onalaska 50-26.
9. Waukesha West (6-2) beat Brookfield East 14-10.
10. West De Pere (4-2) lost to Luxemburg-Casco 21-20.
1. Appleton Xavier (8-1) beat Sheboygan Falls, forfeit.
2. Lakeside Lutheran (6-1) lost to Lake Mills 21-19.
3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6-3) lost to Whitefish Bay 19-7.
4. Lake Country Lutheran (8-2) beat Brookfield Academy 59-20.
5. Amherst (9-1) beat Brillion 48-14.
6. Lake Mills (7-2) beat Lakeside Lutheran 21-19.
7. Wrightstown (6-2) lost to Freedom 21-0.
8. Greendale Martin Luther (6-2) did not play.
9. Freedom (7-2) beat Wrightstown 21-0.
10. Grafton (5-2) did not play.
1. Edgar (9-0) beat Iola-Scandinavia 56-8.
2. Oshkosh Lourdes (9-0) beat Reedsville, forfeit.
3. Eau Claire Regis (5-0) did not play.
4. Mineral Point (6-1) lost to Cambridge, forfeit.
5. Iola-Scandinavia (8-1) lost to Edgar 56-8.
6. Cumberland (9-0) beat Stanley-Boyd 46-17.
7. Racine Lutheran (7-1) beat Kenosha St. Joseph 54-13.
8. Colby (5-1) did not play.
9. Brillion (7-1) lost to Amherst 48-14.
10. Reedsville (8-2) lost to Oshkosh Lourdes, forfeit.
(tie) Spring Valley (9-0) beat Grantsburg, forfeit.
