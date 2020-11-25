Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Grant carries Miami (Ohio) over North Dakota 81-67

The Associated Press

Dae Dae Grant had a career-high 21 points and Miami (Ohio) defeated North Dakota 81-67 in the season-opener on Wednesday.

James Beck added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double in a RedHawks uniform. Mekhi Lairyalso 14 points..

Caleb Nero had 16 points for the Fighting Hawks. Filip Rebraca added 15 points and seven rebounds. Gertautas Urbonavicius also had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Quinnipiac defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 84-66

November 25, 2020 6:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service