Sherfield, Coleman carry Nevada past North Dakota St. 62-48

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

Grant Sherfield had 14 points as Nevada got past North Dakota State 62-48 on Wednesday at the Golden Window Classic.

Tre Coleman had 13 points for Nevada (1-0). K.J. Hymes added 11 points. Robby Robinson had 10 rebounds.

Tyree Eady had 11 points for the Bison (0-1). Rocky Kreuser added 10 rebounds. Tyler Witz had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

