Carr scores 35 points, leads Minnesota over Green Bay 99-69

Minnesota guard Both Gach (11) goes to the basket and is fouled by Green Bay guard Josh Jefferson (0) and as guard Lucas Stieber (5) also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. AP

Marcus Carr matched a career high with 35 points and Minnesota cruised to a 99-69 victory over Green Bay on Wednesday night.

Carr, a junior who set a program-record with 207 assists last season, finished with four helpers against Green Bay including an alley-oop to Jarvis Omersa. Carr was 12 of 22 from the floor and made four 3-pointers.

Both Gach, who played at high school basketball about 100 miles south of Minnesota’s campus, added 14 points in his debut for his home-state team after transferring from Utah. Gabe Kalscheur chipped in 17 points.

Fifth-year senior Eric Curry started at forward for the Gophers, his first action in 21 months after missing last season with the second major knee injury of his career. He totaled 15 minutes and four points.

Amari Davis scored 17 points to lead Green Bay. Josh Jefferson added 14 points in his first game since the 2018-19 season. Jefferson redshirted last season after transferring from Illinois State.

The Phoenix cut a 31-point halftime deficit to 70-60 midway through the second half. But Carr scored 11 points during a 17-5 run to stretch the Gophers' lead to 87-65 with five minutes left.

There were no fans inside the 14,625-seat Williams Arena.