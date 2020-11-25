Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Pacific holds on to beat UC Riverside 66-60

The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif.

Jeremiah Bailey had 19 points as Pacific topped UC Riverside 66-60 on Wednesday in a season opener.

Pierre Crockrell II added 16 points and Daniss Jenkins 10. Broc Finstuen had six rebounds.

Wil Tattersall had 17 points for the Highlanders (0-1). Arinze Chidom added 11 points and Jock Perry 10.

The Tigers led by 13 with six minutes to go before the Highlanders got within five on three occasions.

