Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Barcello lifts BYU past Westminster (UT) 108-59

The Associated Press

Alex Barcello had a career-high 25 points and Brigham Young opened the season by routing Division II Westminster (UT) 108-59 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Averette had 15 points for Brigham Young , which set a Marriott Center record with 18 3-pointers. Ten players had at least one basket from distance for the Cougars, who went 18 of 39 behind the arc. Gavin Baxter added 11 points and Spencer Johnson 10 points.

Reme Torbert had 16 points for the Griffins. Jarrett Jordan added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Clemson beats Mississippi St. 53-42 in Space Coast Challenge

November 25, 2020 10:17 PM

Sports

Cowboys assistant Markus Paul dies day after medical event

November 25, 2020 10:13 PM

Sports

Bouknight lifts UConn over Central Connecticut 102-75

November 25, 2020 10:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service