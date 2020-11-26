Gordon scores 23 to carry Nicholls St. over UC Davis 101-93

Read Next

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Villanova overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Boston College 76-67 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Empire Classic.

Collin Gillespie added 15 points and Justin Moore and Caleb Daniels each had 14 for the Wildcats, who will play No. 18 Arizona State in the tournament championship game Thursday.