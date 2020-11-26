Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Howard and Belmont get season underway in Washington

WASHINGTON

Howard (0-0) vs. Belmont (0-0)

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Belmont are getting the 2020-21 campaign underway. Howard went 4-29 last year and finished 11th in the MEAC, while Belmont ended up 26-7 and finished first in the OVC.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.7 points per game last season. The Bruins offense put up 79.3 points per contest on their way to an 8-4 record against non-OVC competition. Howard went 1-12 against non-conference schools last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

