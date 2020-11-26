Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

SIUE pays visit to Youngstown St.

The Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1) vs. Youngstown State (0-0)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 89-52 at Saint Louis on Wednesday. Youngstown State went 18-15 last year and finished fourth in the Horizon.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Cougars gave up 77.5 points per game while scoring 61.5 per contest. Youngstown State went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 66.1 points and allowing 68.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Oakland hosts Toledo

November 26, 2020 5:32 AM

Sports

Rutgers looks to extend streak vs FDU

November 26, 2020 5:32 AM

Sports

Fresno State pays visit to Pacific

November 26, 2020 5:32 AM

Sports

Pepperdine pays visit to UCLA

November 26, 2020 5:32 AM

Entertainment

CSU plays EKU

November 26, 2020 5:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service