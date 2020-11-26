Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

W. Michigan goes for first win vs Trine

The Associated Press

KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Trine vs. Western Michigan (0-1)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos are set to battle the Thunder of Division III Trine. Western Michigan lost 66-62 at Butler in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan went 5-6 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Broncos scored 68.8 points per matchup across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

SC St. takes on BG

November 26, 2020 11:32 AM

Sports

NDSU squares up against Nebraska

November 26, 2020 11:32 AM

Sports

Roussel shares lead at Alfred Dunhill after run of birdies

November 26, 2020 11:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service