Dallas OL Zack Martin hurts calf, won’t return vs Washington

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Zack Martin won't return against Washington after injuring his left calf on the team's opening possession.

A four-time All-Pro at right guard, Martin moved to right tackle last week to replace struggling rookie Terence Steele. Martin made his first start at tackle since college last weekend against Minnesota.

Martin's injury on the final play before a 33-yard field goal came four plays after left tackle Cam Erving went to the locker room with a knee injury. Erving returned to the sideline before the first quarter was over, but didn't immediately return to the game.

Dallas started the Thanksgiving game with the same starting five in consecutive weeks for the third time this season. The unit has been juggling injuries all year. The Cowboys haven't had the same starters on the offensive line in three straight games.

