Bills vs Chargers features matchup of NFL’s top two passers

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-7) at BUFFALO (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Bills by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chargers 5-5; Bills 5-5

SERIES RECORD - Chargers lead 25-12-2

LAST MEETING - Chargers beat Bills, 31-20 on Sept. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York

LAST WEEK - Chargers beat Jets 34-28; Bills had bye, lost to Cardinals 32-30 on Nov. 15

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chargers No. 22, Bills No. 5

CHARGERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (10t), PASS (3).

CHARGERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (12).

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (27), PASS (4).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (28), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is 2-0 against his former team since ending his two-year stint in Buffalo as an assistant, which included spending the final week of the 2016 season as interim coach after Rex Ryan was fired. ... The Chargers' past two wins against Buffalo have come against quarterbacks making their first career starts. Nathan Peterman threw five interceptions in a 54-24 meltdown at Los Angeles in 2017, while Josh Allen threw two interceptions in a 31-20 loss in Week 2 of 2018. ... The Chargers are 1-2 in making their final trip to the Eastern Time Zone this season, having won at Cincinnati, with losses at Tampa Bay and Miami. ... QB Justin Herbert has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven straight outings, the longest streak by a rookie in league history. ... Coming off a career-best 366 yards passing against the Jets, Herbert has topped 300 yards five times this season, one short of matching the league rookie record set by Andrew Luck in 2012. ... WR Keenan Allen leads the league with 81 receptions and set a single-game franchise mark with 16 last week. ... RB Austin Ekeler was leading the AFC in scrimmage yards after Week 3 before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4. He could return this week. ... RB Kalen Ballage has gone over 70 scrimmage yards in three straight games. ... CB Tevaughn Campbell returned his first career interception for a 6-yard touchdown last week. ... The Chargers named Keith Burns as special teams coordinator and demoted George Stewart to offensive analyst. ... P Ty Long has had a punt blocked in three of the past four games. ... The Bills have lost four straight and are 5-19-1 since beating the Chargers 23-0 to win their second consecutive AFL championship in 1965. Buffalo won the AFL title in ’64 by also beating the Chargers. ... The Bills haven’t been 8-3 or better in consecutive seasons since 1995-96, and are leading the AFC East 12 or more weeks into a season for the first time since Week 13 of 1996. ... Allen’s 2,871 yards passing through 10 games are 218 shy of his 15-plus game total from last year. His 21 TDs passing are one more than last season. ... Allen is 1-3 this season when turning over the ball in the second half, and 4-10 overall, including playoffs. ... WR Stefon Diggs ranks second in the NFL behind Keenan Allen with 906 yards and 73 catches — the most by a Bills player through 10 games. ... Buffalo has generated 20 or more first downs in 10 straight, matching the longest streak in team history set from Weeks 1-10 in 1992. ... S Jordan Poyer is the NFL’s only player this season with at least 80 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. ... DE Jerry Hughes has four sacks in his past four games to up his Bills career total to 50 1/2, two behind Cornelius Bennett, who ranks fourth on the team list. ... Fantasy tip: With the forecast calling for no rain and a high of 50 degrees, it’s safe to start either quarterback; they have combined for 52 touchdowns (passing and rushing).