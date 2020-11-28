Nashville SC takes defensive hot streak into road matchup with Columbus

Nashville SC (8-7-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (12-6-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC takes on Columbus on a defensive hot streak after giving up just eight goals over the last 10 games.

The Crew are 12-6-2 in conference matchups. Columbus is second in the MLS giving up just 24 goals.

Nashville SC is 7-4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Nashville SC leads the MLS allowing just 22 goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has 13 goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has four goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Randall Leal has three goals and four assists for Nashville SC. Hany Mukhtar has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, four shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

Nashville SC: Jack Maher (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).