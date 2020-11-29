U.S. men’s soccer to play El Salvador on Dec. 9 in Florida

The U.S. will play El Salvador in an exhibition on Dec. 9 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just the fourth match this year for the American men.

The game announced Sunday is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means clubs are not required to release players. The roster is expected to be announced Tuesday and include players primarily from Major League Soccer.

The Americans returned to the field this month for the first time since March with a 0-0 draw at Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria, using mostly Europe-based players.

The U.S. is preparing for the delayed start of World Cup qualifying next September. Next year’s schedule also includes the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 10-Aug. 1, a tournament most top players are likely to skip.

The four matches this year are the fewest for the U.S. since it played three in 1987.