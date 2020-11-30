Pack, Gordon lift K-State past UMKC 62-58 for 1st win

Nijel Pack and DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points each as Kansas State battled past Missouri-Kansas City 62-58 Monday night, picking up the Wildcats' first win.

Pack, a freshman, scored the game's first basket and his first 3-pointer put K-State (1-2) ahead 12-0 as part of a 17-0 opening run. The Wildcats led 33-23 at the half, taking advantage of UMKC's cold start — 0-for-8 with four turnovers.

Gordon, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 14 in the first half, pulled down nine rebounds for the game with two assists and two steals. Kaosi Ezeagu added 11 points and blocked three shots.

Brandon McKissic scored 24 points to lift UMKC (2-2) back into it, hitting 10 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers. He scored 15 after halftime, including late 3-pointers that pulled the Kangaroos to 58-51 with 3:31 remaining and 62-58 in the final second.

K-State turned the ball over 18 times, one more than UMKC, but the Wildcats scored 20 off turnovers while limiting the damage of their own miscues to 10 points.

Franck Kamgain scored 11 for the Kangaroos and had four of UMKC's 10 steals.