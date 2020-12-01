Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Lever lifts Grand Canyon past Mississippi Valley State 88-49

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Alessandro Lever had 20 points as Grand Canyon romped past Mississippi Valley State 88-49 on Tuesday night.

Asbjorn Midtgaard had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Grand Canyon (3-0). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Oscar Frayer had five assists.

Terry Collins had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-4). Devin Gordon added 12 points, and Caleb Hunter had six assists.

