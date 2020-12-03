NC State women beat No. 1 South Carolina 54-46

North Carolina State players celebrate with the coaching staff after an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. AP

Raina Perez made a 3-pointer with 3:07 left that put No. 8 North Carolina State ahead to stay and the Wolfpack ended No. 1 South Carolina’s 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (3-0) beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off Duke in the 2007 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

South Carolina (3-1) lost for the first time since falling to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019, and the first time at home since a 68-64 loss to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale two seasons ago.

The Gamecocks were ice-cold throughout, shooting 28% from the field.

Kayla Jones led North Carolina State with 16 points, Elissa Cunane added 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and Perez finished with 11 points.

Zia Cooke and Laeticia Amihere led the Gamecocks with 11 points apiece. Amihere also had 15 rebounds.

NO. 11 KENTUCKY 60, KANSAS STATE 49

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dre’Una Edwards had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kentucky closed the game with an 11-0 run to beat Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

All-American Rhyne Howard had eight points in her return after being suspended for the first two games of the season. Tatyana Wyatt missed the final game of her suspension.

Robyn Benton and Chasity Patterson added 11 points apiece for Kentucky (3-0).

Christianna Carr had 15 points for Kansas State (1-1).

NO. 13 INDIANA 71, SAMFORD 26

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points apiece for Indiana.

Alie Patberg added 12 points and Aleksa Gulbe 11 for the Hoosiers (2-0). They led 33-7 at halftime.

Shauntai Battle scored 12 points for Samford (0-3). Coming off a 66-64 loss to Auburn, the shot 21% and had 26 turnovers.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 112, TOWSON 78

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored a career-high 28 points and Maryland set a Big Ten record with 21 3-pointers.

Ashley Owusu also had a career-high 25 points and added seven rebounds for Maryland (3-1).

Maryland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range at the half and finished 21 of 31 (67.7%). The previous conference record was 19 by Iowa at Northwestern in 2014-15 and Minnesota at Illinois the following season. The NCAA record is 28 by Western Illinois in 2018.

The Terrapins lost prized freshman starter Angel Reese to a right ankle injury in the first quarter.

Kionna Jeter scored 28 points for Towson (2-1).

NO. 16 ARKANSAS 103, LA.-MONROE 50

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 18 points in Arkansas' rout.

Arkansas (4-1), coming off a 115-96 loss to then-No. 12 Maryland on Sunday, went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter — with 10 points from Slocum. Erynn Barnum added a career-high 17 points.

Whitney Goins had 11 points for Louisiana-Monroe on its opener.

NO. 17 OREGON 89, SAN FRANCISCO 80

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Sasha Goforth scored 24 points and Taylor Jones added 19 to help Oregon State beat San Francisco.

The Beavers (2-0) trailed by 12 points late in the first half and 43-35 at the break before scoring the first eight points of the second half and turning that into into a 13-2 run to grab the lead.

Ioanna Krimili, a redshirt freshman from Greece, led the Dons (0-2) with 27 points.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 76, NOTRE DAME 66

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Hailey Brown added 18 points and Michigan held off Notre Dame.

Leigha Brown added 14 points for the Wolverines (2-0).

Maddy Westbeld led Notre Dame (1-2) with 18 points.