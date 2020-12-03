Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Turner lifts Bowling Green over Purdue Northwest 88-67

The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio

Justin Turner had 19 points and six rebounds and Bowling Green beat Division II Purdue Northwest 88-67 on Thursday night.

Kaden Metheny had 15 points for Bowling Green (3-1). Trey Diggs added 14 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Fields had 12 points. The Falcons only led 40-37 at the half.

Vincent Miszkiewicz had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pride. Logan Phillips added 14 points and Jyrus Freels 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

