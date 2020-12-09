Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Leeds without injured Robin Koch for up to 3 months

The Associated Press

Leeds United's Robin Koch leaves the pitch at half time with an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leeds United, at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. (Clive Brunskill/Pool Via AP) Clive Brunskill AP
LEEDS, England

Leeds center back Robin Koch could miss the next three months after undergoing knee surgery.

The Germany defender has been playing with a knee problem since arriving at the promoted Premier League club in the offseason from Freiburg. He damaged it further in the 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.

Koch had an operation on Tuesday, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said Thursday.

Koch has broken into the Germany team, starting its last three games.

Leeds plays at home against West Ham in the Premier League on Friday.

