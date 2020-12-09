Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Edwards lifts Valparaiso past SIU-Edwardsville 80-58

The Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind.

Sheldon Edwards had 20 points as Valparaiso rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-58 on Wednesday night.

Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points for Valparaiso (2-3). Eron Gordon added 10 points and Daniel Sackey had eight assists.

Sidney Wilson had 16 points and three blocks for the Cougars (2-4). Mike Adewunmi added 11 points and Shamar Wright had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

Illinois News DIgest

December 09, 2020 9:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service