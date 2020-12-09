Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Small leads Tarleton to easy win over Arlington Baptist

The Associated Press

STEPHENVILLE, Texas

Tahj Small had the first double-double since Tarleton became a Division I school this season, scoring 19 points and grabbing 1 rebounds to lead the Texas to an 84-43 win over Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.

Shakur Daniel and Herj Ngalamulume both added a career-high 14 points to help give Tarleton coach Billy Gillispie his 150th win as a Division I coach. Daniel added seven rebounds, six assists and five streals while Ngalamulume had six rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Tarleton (2-2) led 48-16 at the half.

Da’vione Stafford scored 18 points for Arlington Baptist.

