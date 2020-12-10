Ohio takes on Purdue Northwest

Purdue Northwest vs. Ohio (3-1)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats will be taking on the Pride of NAIA member Purdue Northwest. Ohio is coming off a 101-46 home win against Cleveland State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jason Preston has averaged 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 7.8 assists this year for Ohio. Complementing Preston is Dwight Wilson III, who is averaging 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Preston has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. Preston has accounted for 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 6-5 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bobcats put up 68.5 points per matchup in those 11 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25