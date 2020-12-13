Wahab, Georgetown host block party in OT win over St. John’s

Dante Harris scored 22 points and Jahvon Blair scored 20 and Georgetown beat St. John's 97-94 in overtime Sunday night.

Donald Carey scored 19 for the Hoyas (3-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) and Qudus Wahab scored a career-high 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked a career-high nine shots.

Wahab's blocks total put him in a tie for sixth place all-time in a single game with former Hoyas Alonzo Mourning and Tom Scates, who each blocked nine shots twice. The school record for blocks in a game is 12 set by Dikembe Mutombo. Wahab finished a block shy of tying Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing who swatted 10 against Boston College on Feb. 9, 1985.

Wahab's last block of the night came with two seconds left in overtime and the Hoyas clinging to a 96-94 lead.

Isaih Moore grabbed an offensive rebound off Greg Williams Jr's. missed free throw. Moore's put-back attempt to tie it was swatted by Wahab and the loose ball recovered by the Hoyas. Harris made 1 of 2 foul shots to end the game.

Moore led the Red Storm (5-3, 0-2) with a career high in points and rebounds with 26 and 14 respectively.