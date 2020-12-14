Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Murray State takes on Transylvania

The Associated Press

MURRAY, Ky.

Transylvania vs. Murray State (3-2)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers will be taking on the Pioneers of Division III Transylvania. Murray State lost 70-66 to Southern Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tevin Brown has averaged 13.4 points and seven rebounds for the Racers, while KJ Williams has recorded 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.LOVE FOR LARIMORE: Zach Larimore has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 5-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Racers offense scored 70.1 points per contest in those 10 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Burton leads No. 16 Northwestern women past Minnesota 80-51

December 14, 2020 10:12 PM

Sports

Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas A&M-International 89-51

December 14, 2020 10:12 PM

Sports

Wright’s 19 points lead Colorado by Northern Colorado 81-45

December 14, 2020 10:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service