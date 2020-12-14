Belleville News-Democrat Logo
NM battles Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Our Lady of the Lake vs. New Mexico (1-0)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos are set to battle the Saints of NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico went 10-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lobos put up 79.3 points per contest across those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

