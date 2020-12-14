CCU puts streak on line vs Wofford

Coastal Carolina (4-0) vs. Wofford (2-2)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Wofford. Coastal Carolina is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Wofford lost 58-56 to South Florida in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wofford's Storm Murphy has averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Tray Hollowell has put up 16.3 points. For the Chanticleers, DeVante' Jones has averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists while Essam Mostafa has put up 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVANTE': D. Jones has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Chanticleers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. Wofford has an assist on 46 of 95 field goals (48.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Coastal Carolina has assists on 63 of 111 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an average of 102.8 points per game.

