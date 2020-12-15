Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Ray leads Hofstra past Monmouth 96-88

The Associated Press

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.

Jalen Ray scored a career-high 29 points as Hofstra topped Monmouth 96-88 on Tuesday night. Tareq Coburn added 28 points for the Pride.

Ray hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Isaac Kante had nine rebounds for Hofstra (3-2). Kevin Schutte added 10 rebounds.

George Papas tied a career high with 32 points for the Hawks (0-1). Deion Hammond added 24 points. Melik Martin had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Hofstra matches up against Saint Bonaventure on the road on Saturday. Monmouth takes on St. Peter’s at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

