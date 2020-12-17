Davis, Tennessee knock off No. 15 Indiana 66-58

Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) looks to pass against Creighton forward Mykel Parham (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP) AP

Rennia Davis scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as Tennessee handed No. 15 Indiana its second-straight loss, 66-58, on Thursday afternoon.

Rae Burrell added 18 points for the Lady Vols (4-1), who had a 16-point lead in the third quarter cut to one before coming up with clutch plays down the stretch. Jordan Horston finished with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Ali Patberg scored 16 points to lead the Hoosiers (2-2), who were coming off a loss to then No. 11 Kentucky. Jaelynn Penn finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana’s only lead was 2-0. Tennessee led by eight after the first quarter, 34-24 at the half and 45-26 at 7:50 of the third quarter as Burrell hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

NO. 3 UCONN 80, CREIGHTON 47

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa hit all nine of her shots from the floor and scored 24 points to lead UConn to a rout of Creighton in the Huskies’ Big East home opener.

Christyn Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-0, 2-0 Big East). Anna Makurat scored 12 points and freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UConn was playing its third game in six days after having its first four games postponed or canceled because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

Emma Ronsiek scored 11 points for Creighton (2-4, 1-1), which lost starting guard Rachel Saunders to a knee injury in the first quarter.

NO. 4 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, WAKE FOREST 65

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter and North Carolina State used sizzling early shooting to beat Wake Forest.

Elissa Cunane added 17 points to help N.C. State (7-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) cruise just a few days after needing a huge fourth-quarter comeback at Boston College.

The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 shots, including 6-for-6 on 3-pointers, in racing to a 33-14 lead late in the first quarter.

Kayla Jones had 12 points and Raina Perez 10 for N.C. State.

Christina Morra led Wake Forest (4-2, 1-1) with 13 points. Jewel Spear scored all of her 12 points in the first half on 4-for-4 shooting on 3s.

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 103, TEMPLE 41

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke tied her career high with five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as South Carolina powered past Temple.

Cooke sparked a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to break a 14-14 tie and send the Gamecocks (5-1) to their second straight victory since having their 29-game win streak halted at home against No. 4 North Carolina State two weeks ago.

For Temple (0-3), it was the fourth straight loss against its former coach, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley. Mia Davis led the Owls with 17 points.

Aliyah Boston had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Gamecocks, who reached 100 points in two of their three home games this season.

NO. 16 NORTHWESTERN 70, PURDUE 54

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored a career-high 27 points and helped Northwestern get off to a fast start in its win over Purdue.

Burton had 12 points in the first quarter, including seven straight for the Wildcats, who took a 22-13 lead.

Sydney Wood scored 11 points for Northwestern (3-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) and Lindsey Pulliam and Jordan Hamilton added 10 points apiece.

Fatou Diagne finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Boilermakers (3-2, 0-1).