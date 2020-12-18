Portland hosts Utah in season opener

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Utah Jazz for the season opener.

Portland went 5-8 in Northwest Division play and 21-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.1 last season.

Utah finished 44-28 overall and 24-21 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Jazz averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 47.1 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Jazz: None listed.