Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Portland St. seeks revenge on Weber State

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Weber State (3-1, 1-0) vs. Portland State (1-3, 0-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Portland. The teams last played each other on Dec. 18, when the Wildcats shot 48.4 percent from the field while limiting Portland State's shooters to just 32.8 percent en route to a 28-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Weber State has relied heavily on its seniors. Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson, Zahir Porter and Michal Kozak have combined to account for 72 percent all Wildcats scoring this season.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 86.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Vikings. Portland State has 37 assists on 74 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Weber State has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked first in the Big Sky with an average of 76.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Hockey

Phil Thompson: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman expanded his power by convincing the Wirtzes he can reinvent himself. But by what standard will he be held accountable?

Football

Joe Starkey: Did the Steelers’ ridiculous schedule hurt their recent play?

College Sports

Jon Wilner: Yogi Roth’s vital behind-the-scenes Pac-12 role in a season like no other

College Sports

The collapse of Florida’s Keyontae Johnson shook college basketball — especially Pitt’s Au’Diese Toney

Baseball

Making Vin Scully sound like Vin Scully ‘daunting’ for MLB World Series video producer

Sports

Magic tip off season at home against the Hornets

December 19, 2020 2:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service