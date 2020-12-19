Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Sports

Ga. Southern goes up against Carver College

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Carver College vs. Georgia Southern (4-2)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. The teams last went at it on Dec. 15, when the Eagles outshot Carver College 59 percent to 18.9 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 65-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Zack Bryant has averaged 16.3 points and two steals this year for Georgia Southern. Eric Boone is also a primary contributor, with 10.2 points and 2.7 steals per game.SOLID SCOTT: Bryson Scott has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last five games. He's also made 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: Georgia Southern put up 100 and came away with a 30-point win over Carver College when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 4-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles scored 73.8 points per contest in those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 19, 2020 2:22 AM
