Beatty, Kenney carry La Salle past Delaware 71-61

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

David Beatty had 18 points as La Salle beat Delaware 71-61 on Saturday. Sherif Kenney added 16 points for the Explorers, and Jhamir Brickus chipped in 12 points.

Jack Clark had six rebounds for La Salle (3-4).

Ryan Allen had 17 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2). Johnny McCoy added 11 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Painter had seven rebounds.

