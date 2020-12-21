Gonzaga strengthens grip on No. 1 spot in AP poll

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) and head coach Mark Few discuss strategy during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens) AP

Gonzaga has strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after beating Iowa.

The Zags received 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday. No. 2 Baylor got the remaining three first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas moved up two spots this week. Iowa, which dropped one spot after losing to Gonzaga, and Villanova rounded out the top five.

Gonzaga (4-0) returned last week after losing five games to COVID-19 issues and did not look rusty at all against the Hawkeyes. Freshman Jalen Suggs had 30 points and seven 3-pointers, and the Zags pounced on Iowa early to win 99-88 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Gonzaga had 54 first-place votes last week.

No. 10 Texas cracked the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 6 in 2014-15.

Michigan State dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing 79-65 to Northwestern on Sunday.