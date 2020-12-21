Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Ingram scores 26 to carry FAU over Florida College 107-72

The Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla.

Jailyn Ingram had 26 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Florida College 107-72 on Monday.

B.J. Greenlee had 16 points for Florida Atlantic (5-3). Michael Forrest added 11 points and Kenan Blackshear had 10 points.

Jalon Perry had 23 points for the Falcons. Ladarron Cleveland added 21 points and Matt Simpson had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

Packers, Seahawks, Ravens, Chiefs each have 7 Pro Bowlers

December 21, 2020 6:35 PM

Football

Falcons’ unsure future clouds meeting with defending Super Bowl champs

Sports

Wirth twins lead No. 23 Gonzaga women to rout of N Alabama

December 21, 2020 6:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service