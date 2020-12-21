Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Bean leads Utah State over San Jose State 107-62

The Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah

Justin Bean recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 107-62 win over San Jose State on Monday night in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Bean made 8 of 10 shots. Brock Miller had 14 points for Utah State (4-3, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Marco Anthony added 12 points. Steven Ashworth had 10 points. Neemias Queta tied a career high with six blocks plus eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Richard Washington had 20 points for the Spartans (1-3, 0-1). Sebastian Mendoza added 11 points. Seneca Knight had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Steelers lose to Bengals for third consecutive loss

Baseball

Nationals’ Howie Kendrick, former Angels and Dodgers standout, announces his retirement

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service