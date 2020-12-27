Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Sports

MVSU seeks revenge on WKU

The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Mississippi Valley State (0-8) vs. Western Kentucky (7-2)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State seeks revenge on Western Kentucky after dropping the first matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last played on Dec. 6, when the Hilltoppers outshot Mississippi Valley State 48.5 percent to 41.1 percent and hit 11 more foul shots on their way to the 27-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson and Luke Frampton have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Caleb Hunter has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Western Kentucky is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Hilltoppers are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Mississippi Valley State's Collins has attempted 45 3-pointers and has connected on 33.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State as a collective unit has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 27, 2020
