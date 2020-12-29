Abilene Christian routs Dallas Christian 82-44

Joe Pleasant had 15 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian easily beat Dallas Christian 82-44 on Tuesday night.

Coryon Mason added 10 points for Abilene Christian (8-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Immanuel Allen chipped in eight points. Cameron Steele had seven rebounds.

Abilene Christian dominated the first half and led 54-21 at halftime. The Wildcats’ 54 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Jordan Chambers-Harris had 14 points for the Crusaders.

