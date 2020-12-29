Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Buster scores 21 to carry Lamar over SE Louisiana 74-64

The Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Texas

Davion Buster had 21 points as Lamar got past Southeastern Louisiana 74-64 on Tuesday night.

Both teams were playing their first Southland Conference game of the season.

Avery Sullivan had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Lamar (2-7, 1-0 Southland Conference). Kasen Harrison added 12 points and Anderson Kopp had 11.

Joe Kasperzyk had 18 points for the Lions (2-7, 0-1). Gus Okafor added 17 points and nine rebounds. Jamon Kemp had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

