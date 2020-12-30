Miami faces Milwaukee in conference showdown

Milwaukee Bucks (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Miami in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and went 29-7 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 41.8 bench points last season.

Milwaukee went 56-17 overall and 37-7 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 108.6 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Miami and Milwaukee matchup for the second time this season. The Bucks won 144-97 in the previous meeting between these two teams on Dec. 29. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 25 points, five assists and two steals, and Tyler Herro led Miami with 23 points and seven assists.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).

Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (face).