Washington looks to end streak vs Arizona

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Arizona (7-1, 1-1) vs. Washington (1-6, 0-3)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks to extend Washington's conference losing streak to five games. Washington's last Pac-12 win came against the Arizona Wildcats 69-63 on March 7. Arizona got past Colorado by 14 at home on Monday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arizona's James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin have combined to score 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 40 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Akinjo has directly created 43 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. Akinjo has 12 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Washington has an assist on 30 of 78 field goals (38.5 percent) over its past three outings while Arizona has assists on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 26.4 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 30, 2020 2:23 AM
