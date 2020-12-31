Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

UC Irvine looks for road win vs CSUN

The Associated Press

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.

UC Irvine (5-4, 2-0) vs. Cal State Northridge (4-3, 0-0)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its sixth straight win over Cal State Northridge at Matadome. Cal State Northridge's last win at home against the Anteaters came on Feb. 22, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Northridge's TJ Starks, Alex Merkviladze and Miles Brookins have combined to account for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Matadors points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Starks has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UC Irvine is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Anteaters are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than 73.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has lost its last three road games, scoring 54 points, while allowing 73 per game.

RECENT GAMES: UC Irvine has scored 77.7 points and allowed 59.3 points over its last three games. Cal State Northridge has managed 64.3 points while allowing 77.3 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Wright State looks to extend streak vs Oakland

December 31, 2020 5:31 AM

Entertainment

Atlantic Sun play starts for North Alabama, FGCU

December 31, 2020 5:31 AM

Entertainment

Conference play starts for Arkansas St., La.-Monroe

December 31, 2020 5:31 AM

Hockey

Claude Giroux’s race with time: At 33, the Flyers’ captain wants to show he has more good seasons left

Football

History says a Bucs triumph in Super Bowl 55 isn’t such a ‘wild’ proposition

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service