Ft. Wayne seeks revenge on NKU

Purdue Fort Wayne (2-4, 1-4) vs. Northern Kentucky (4-4, 2-1)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky goes for the season sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne after winning the previous matchup in Highland Heights. The teams last went at it on Jan. 1, when Purdue Fort Wayne made only nine free throws on 14 attempts while the Norse hit 19 of 24 en route to a seven-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Northern Kentucky's Trevon Faulkner has averaged 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Adrian Nelson has put up 7.4 points and 11.1 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 16.2 points, four rebounds and 2.2 steals while Demetric Horton has put up 11.8 points and two steals.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Norse have given up only 67.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 75 per game they allowed in non-conference play.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 48.3 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 91.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mastodons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Norse. Northern Kentucky has an assist on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) across its past three contests while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 47 of 90 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.3 percent. The Norse have averaged 14.4 offensive boards per game.

