New coach but winless run hits 30 games at Schalke

Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) AP

Schalke’s hopes of a fresh start under new coach Christian Gross failed to materialize Saturday as the team’s long winless run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin.

After failing to win in 30 straight matches in the German league, stretching back to last season, Schalke is now only one game away from matching the all-time record set by Tasmania Berlin in the 1965-66 season.

Goals from Matteo Guendouzi, Jhon Cordoba and Krzysztof Piatek ended Hertha’s own run of three games without a victory and deepened the crisis at Schalke

Schalke even had some unusual encouragement from outside the stadium.

A small group of Tasmania supporters held signs saying, “That’s our record!” and “Save the record for Tasmania!” while displaying Tasmania scarves, flags and banners.

Schalke’s plight is far worse than Tasmania’s given the historical differences between the clubs. Tasmania was out of its depth when it was promoted to the Bundesliga for political reasons in 1965. Hertha had been relegated for making illegal payments to its players and league authorities wanted to replace it with another from West Berlin in what was West Germany’s soccer league at the time. Tasmania wasn’t even the first choice, but it accepted the league’s invitation to play.

In contrast, Schalke is a seasoned Bundesliga contender, backed by energy giant Gazprom, but it is already on its fourth coach this season.

Guendouzi opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he curled his shot inside the far past after Matheus Cunha’s initial effort was blocked.

Vladimir Darida set up Cordoba in the 52nd and substitute Piatek wrapped up the scoring by shooting through goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann’s legs in the 80th. Piatek had another goal ruled out for offside and Hertha missed other chances, too.

Schalke, which hasn’t won a league game for almost a year, hosts Hoffenheim next weekend.

“Club management needs to be active on the transfer market,” Schalke forward Mark Uth said. “We need players who can help us straightaway.”

LEIPZIG TAKES LATE CHANCE

Dani Olmo’s second-half strike was enough for Leipzig to move top with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart in the late game.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved a penalty from Emil Forsberg with his foot and made a brilliant save to deny Alexander Sörloth in the last minute.

But Stuttgart’s defense had left Olmo free to fire in the winner from Angeliño’s cross in the 67th.

Leipzig moved a point clear of Bayern Munich, which hosts lowly Mainz on Sunday.

LEVERKUSEN LOSES AGAIN

Bayer Leverkusen slumped to a 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt as the league resumed from its winter break.

Nadiem Amiri scored one of the goals of the season with his heel after being played in brilliantly by the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz in the 10th minute. Frankfurt fought back to deservedly deal Leverkusen its second straight loss.

Leverkusen had been unbeaten before it lost the league lead with a 2-1 defeat to Bayern in its last game before the seasonal break.

Goals from Amin Younes in the 22nd and an own-goal from Edmond Tapsoba in the 54th were enough for Frankfurt, which profited from Leverkusen’s lack of left backs. Both Wendell and Daley Sinkgraven were out with the coronavirus.

UNION FLYING HIGH

On-loan Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored one goal after setting up another for Sheraldo Becker as Union Berlin moved fourth with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last year, is targeting survival in its second season but now its fans are dreaming of European qualification.

“I’m sticking with it. We have one target before our eyes – survival. I’ll say it until we’ve mathematically achieved it,” Union coach Urs Fischer said. “You won’t get me to change my mind.”

Also Saturday, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 and Cologne lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg. Freiburg won 3-1 at Hoffenheim.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports