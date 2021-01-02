Doss has double-double in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s win

Shaun Doss had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Mississippi Valley State 92-52 on Saturday in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.

Dequan Morris had 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-8, 1-0). Markedric Bell added 14 points and five assists. Terrance Banyard had 10 points.

The 92 points were a season best for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which also had a season-high 22 assists. The Delta Devils’ 29.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Arkansas-Pine Bluff opponent this season.

Devin Gordon had 14 points for the Delta Devils (0-9, 0-1). Quoiren Walden added 12 points. Terry Collins had seven rebounds.

