UMass Lowell looks to end streak vs NJIT

NJIT (3-2, 2-1) vs. UMass Lowell (2-7, 1-4)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT looks to extend UMass Lowell's conference losing streak to five games. UMass Lowell's last America East win came against the Vermont Catamounts 73-65 on Dec. 21, 2020. NJIT won 73-67 at UMass Lowell in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UMass Lowell's Obadiah Noel has averaged 22.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while Darion Jordan-Thomas has put up 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 17 points, six rebounds and 2.2 steals while Dylan O'Hearn has put up 16.2 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The River Hawks have given up just 68.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: UMass Lowell is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The River Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. UMass Lowell has 27 assists on 64 field goals (42.2 percent) across its previous three contests while NJIT has assists on 29 of 76 field goals (38.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The River Hawks have averaged 23.7 free throws per game this season, but that figure has dropped to 20.8 over their four-game losing streak.

