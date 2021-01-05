Hampton seeks revenge on Radford

Hampton (4-6, 3-2) vs. Radford (5-6, 4-1)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford goes for the season sweep over Hampton after winning the previous matchup in Radford. The teams last played each other on Jan. 4, when the Highlanders shot 49.1 percent from the field while limiting Hampton to just 41.7 percent en route to a 13-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Davion Warren is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Pirates. Russell Dean is also a big facilitator, putting up 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. The Highlanders have been led by Fah'Mir Ali, who is averaging 10.4 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Highlanders have scored 68.4 points per game against Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 55 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dean has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Radford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 58.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. Radford has an assist on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Hampton has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 13.2 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25