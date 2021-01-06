Kings face the Bulls on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Kings -7; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup against Chicago as losers of three straight games.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall with a 16-19 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 110.1 points per game last season, 47 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Chicago went 22-43 overall with an 8-23 record on the road a season ago. The Bulls averaged 106.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.9 last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (left wrist), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).